AUBURN – Donald L. Green, of Auburn, went home to his Heavenly Father on Monday evening, Nov. 4, 2019.

He was born in Lower Chanceford Township, Pa. to Willard and Blanche Green. He graduated from Kennedale High School in 1953. He began his college studies at Eastern Nazarene college in Quincy, Mass. There he met Ethel Rowe of Vassalboro, Maine. They were married on June 27, 1959. They moved to Kansas City, Mo. where he attended the Nazarene Theological Seminary, graduating with a Bachelor of Divinity. They accepted their first pastorate in Farnam, Neb. There they welcomed their first daughter Marian. A move to Milo, Maine and their second daughter Brenda arrived. Darlene, daughter #3 arrived during their ministry in Oakland, Md.

Moving back to Maine he ministered in Strong, Mechanic Falls, Sebago, Stonington and Bingham until his retirement in 2000. His retirement years brought 10 years of service as a foster grandparent in various schools and serving as part time pastor of the Church of the Nazarene at Russell Park Manor in Lewiston. His last church membership was at the Mechanic Falls Church of the Nazarene. Don was known as persistent and thorough in all studies and care of his congregations. He was a gentle, patient person who loved people.

In each town his vehicle would be seen over the roads visiting parishioners and picking up teenagers for church.

Don is survived by his wife; his daughters; many grandchildren and great-grandchildren; and his sister Shirley Mazzeo.

Funeral services will be held on Monday, Nov. 11 at 11 a.m. at the Mechanic Falls Church of the Nazarene with interment at Maple Grove Cemetery in Mechanic Falls. Following the burial a reception will be held at the Court Street Baptist Church in Auburn.

Arrangements are under the care of Chandler Funeral Homes & Cremation Service, 26 W. Dwinal St., Mechanic Falls. Online condolences may be shared with his family at www.chandlerfunerals.com.