Portland police are investigating an armed robbery reported in the Old Port earlier this week.

Lt. Robert Martin said a 32-year-old woman told police that she was walking on Commercial Street near Union Street at about 1:40 p.m. Monday, when a man tore a pair of audio headphones off her head and fled east on Commercial with the headphones, which police said were worth about $20. When she reacted, a second person pointed a black handgun at her, threatened her and then fled in the same direction.

“Crimes like this are very rare in Portland,” Martin wrote in a press release. “This type of crime rarely happens in a highly populated area, especially during the day. We would remind people to always be aware of your surroundings and try to walk in groups when possible.”

Police included descriptions of the two people in the press release. They said the first suspect was a white male, 5 feet 10 inches tall, clean shaven and wearing a gray oversized sweatshirt. They described the second person as a black male, also clean shaven with short hair, wearing an oversized dark sweatshirt and baggy jeans. Police said the second man had the gun hidden in one of his jacket sleeves.

Police asked anyone with information about the crimes to call (207) 874-8575. Anonymous information can also be submitted on the Portland Police Department’s tip line at (207) 874-8584, on the department website or by texting the keyword “GOTCHA” and the tip to 274637 (CRIMES).

« Previous

Next »

filed under: