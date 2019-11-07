A 35-year-old Portland man was stabbed during an argument on Cedar Street on Thursday morning, and police are looking for the person responsible.

Officers were called to 18 Cedar St. before 10:30 a.m. and found the man bleeding from stab wounds to one arm. Officers applied a tourniquet to control the bleeding until paramedics arrived.

The victim was taken to Maine Medical Center with non-life threatening wounds, police said in a statement.

Investigators are looking for a suspect who fled. He is described as a black man, 5 feet 5 inches tall with long braids or dreadlocks. He was wearing a dark-colored shirt.

The attack was not random, police said, but details were unavailable about how the two men knew each other and what sparked the confrontation.

Anyone with information about the attack should contact police at 874-8575.

