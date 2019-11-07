1. Thornton Academy (9-0)

After surviving another one-point nail-biter with Scarborough, the Golden Trojans just hope to escape their quarterfinal with Edward Little without injury.

2. Bonny Eagle (8-1)

The Scots are just glad Lewiston will show up Friday night. South Portland forfeited last year’s quarterfinal, leaving Bonny Eagle rusty for its semifinal with Scarborough, which it lost by 38 points.

3. Marshwood (8-1)

Next up for the Hawks is a revitalized South Portland program riding high into the B South semis with a five-game winning streak, including back-to-back wins over Sanford and Biddeford.

4. Scarborough (7-2)

The Red Storm served notice how dangerous they will be in the playoffs in last week’s 28-27 loss to Thornton.

5. Brunswick (9-0)

Congratulations to Dragons coach Dan Cooper, who picked up career win No. 100 with the 47-0 quarterfinal win over Brewer. Fifth-seeded Skowhegan stands in the way of No. 101.

6. Leavitt (9-0)

Cole Morin/Cam Jordan > Ben Watson/Ryan Izzo.

7. Kennebunk (8-2)

The Rams’ offense is back in high gear, but questions will remain until they face Marshwood again, likely next week.

8. Lawrence (8-1)

The Bulldogs host a dangerous Mt. Blue team at Keyes Field, their second playoff meeting in two years.

9. York (8-1)

The Wildcats can make things a lot easier on themselves in their semifinal against Wells if they get off to another two-touchdown halftime lead like they did in their 48-27 win over the Warriors two weeks ago.

10. Winslow (8-1)

Playoff football at Poulin Field is a must-do for anyone looking for a quintessential Maine high school football experience.

