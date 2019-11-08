Lisbon Methodist Fair Nov. 9

LISBON FALLS — Lisbon United Methodist Church will hold its annual Elf Magic Christmas Fair and Silent Auction from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 9. This year they will open the doors for a Sneak Peek from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday, Nov. 8. A beef stew or hot dog luncheon will be served from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday. There will be homemade crafts, food and candy on sale.

Businesses and friends have donated items for the silent auction table. Included are a white-water rafting trip for two, a night’s stay in a yurt, a mail boat run cruise for two, blankets and gift cards to restaurants. FMI: church, 207-353-4982 or Trudy Duval at 207-353-8579

Sixth Street Church Holiday Fair

AUBURN — The Sixth Street Congregational Church will hold a Holiday Fair from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 9. The fair will feature baked goods such as cookies, pies, Scottish shortbread, fudge and candy. There will be a white elephant table and a needlework and craft table. Also, knitted goods such as hats, mittens, scarves, sweaters.

A luncheon will be served from 11:30 a.m. until 1 p.m.

Turner Ladies Circle Craft Fair

TURNER — The Turner Center Universalist Church Ladies Circle will hold their Christmas/Craft Fair from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 9, in the church vestry. The church is located on Route 117, across from the Gazebo.

There will be a good assortment of crafts, white elephants, a baked goods table and a light lunch of soup and/or hot dogs. There will also be raffle drawing for a fall harvest basket of goodies.

Snowflake Fair in Lovell

LOVELL — The Lovell United Church of Christ will hold its Snowflake Fair from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 9, at the church, 1174 Main St.

Balsam wreaths, berry bowls, fir pillows, hand-knit hats and mittens, treasures table, gifts, books, Christmas loft, baked goods, Thanksgiving basket raffle, painting raffle, afghan raffle, jewelry, and lunch will all be available.

A new feature will be a Mini Mission Fair — an opportunity to make a donation or purchase fair trade gifts.

Donations of new, unwrapped toys for local children in need are welcome.

Christmas fair in Mexico

MEXICO — The annual Christmas fair at the Mexico Congregational Church, UCC (the “green church”), 163 Main St., will be held from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 16. All activities will take place on the lower level in the dining room and Sunday School wing. The area is handicapped accessible by elevator.

The fair will feature raffles, which include a cash prize, a large food basket and items in the “brown bag” drawings. The bake sale will offer a cookie walk along with other goodies, and cheddar cheese will be sold by weight. A booth of Santa’s Specials will include cutlery. Kids will have games and crafts in the Sunday School wing while adults shop.

Coffee and muffins will be served during the morning, followed by lunch at 11:30. The menu consists of homemade chili, corn chowder, sandwiches, apple crisp and beverages.

Victory Church Craft/Vendor Fair

LIVERMORE — Victory Christian Church will hold its 2nd Annual Craft/Vendor Fair from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 16, at 1680 Federal Road (Route 4) Livermore. This event will feature homemade crafts, home-baked goodies, lunch cart, various types of gifts and an array of vendors.

Anglican Church Christmas Fair

MECHANIC FALLS — The Anglican Church of the Transfiguration, 64 Elm St., will hold a Christmas Fair from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 16. There will be baked goods, beans-to-go, white elephant items, antique treasures, jewelry, articles made by the Bog Hoot Quilters and a silent auction featuring two quilts. Members are hoping craft vendors will join them.

Trinity United Methodist Church Fair

FARMINGTON — A craft fair will be held from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 16, at Trinity United Methodist Church, 612 Farmington Falls Road. A turkey and biscuit lunch will be served from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Cost for adults is $7, children under 12, $3. Craft tables are available for rent. For more information, call 207-778-3921. The fair will include a silent auction, crafts, cookie walk, baked goods and candy as well as a table of nearly new items.

