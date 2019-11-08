Fall Rummage Sale at Calvary United

LEWISTON — The Calvary United Methodist Church, 59 Sabattus St., will be holding its annual Fall Rummage Sale from 2-5 p.m. Friday, Nov. 15, and from 9-11 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 16. There should be a good assortment of clothing and household items.

Proceeds from the sale go to financing a variety of local and national causes through the United Methodist Women’s Association.

Enter through the garden entrance on Bartlett Street.

