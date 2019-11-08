Fall Rummage Sale at Calvary United
LEWISTON — The Calvary United Methodist Church, 59 Sabattus St., will be holding its annual Fall Rummage Sale from 2-5 p.m. Friday, Nov. 15, and from 9-11 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 16. There should be a good assortment of clothing and household items.
Proceeds from the sale go to financing a variety of local and national causes through the United Methodist Women’s Association.
Enter through the garden entrance on Bartlett Street.
Comments are not available on this story.
Related Stories
Latest Articles
-
Nation / World
Visit to Arlington Cemetery reminded Donald Trump Jr. of all his family’s ‘sacrifices,’ he writes
-
Connections
Community meals
-
Connections
Veterans Day services
-
Connections
Seneca Club sponsoring Social Craft Night
-
Connections
Church to show film on domestic violence in the home