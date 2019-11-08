Fall Rummage Sale at Calvary United

LEWISTON — The Calvary United Methodist Church, 59 Sabattus St., will be holding its annual Fall Rummage Sale from 2-5 p.m. Friday, Nov. 15, and from 9-11 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 16. There should be a good assortment of clothing and household items.

Proceeds from the sale go to financing a variety of local and national causes through the United Methodist Women’s Association.

Enter through the garden entrance on Bartlett Street.

Comments are not available on this story.

Related Stories
Latest Articles