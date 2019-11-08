JAY — On November 24, the Jake Lord Play It Safe Foundation will be hosting its eighth annual basketball fundraiser at Spruce Mountain High School. Spruce Mountain varsity basketball teams will compete in a preseason exhibition games against Mt. View, Buckfield and Leavitt.
The girls games begin at 12:45 p.m. with Spruce Mountain taking on Leavitt. Leavitt will face Mt. View at 2 p.m. while Spruce Mountain takes on Mt. View at 3:15 p.m. At 4:30 p.m. the boys games start with Spruce Mountain taking on Mt. View followed by Mt. View facing Buckfield at 5:45 p.m.. Finally Buckfield takes on Spruce Mountain at 7 p.m.
There will be raffle prizes, 50/50, concessions, games during the event. Donations accepted at the door. All proceeds benefit the Jake Lord Play It Safe Foundation.
The Jake Lord Play it Safe Foundation was founded in 2012 in memory of Jake Lord, a star athlete and Jay native who took his own life at the age of 18 after enduring multiple sports related concussions.
The mission of the Jake Lord Play It Safe Foundation is to promote safety in youth sports, to increase public awareness of the impact of concussions on the mental health athletes. It’s also to promote public policies that will protect youth from the devastating consequences of head injuries.
For more information or to donate to the event: www.playitsafefoundation.org, [email protected], [email protected] Or send to: JLPISF, 647 Franklin Road, Jay, ME 04239.
