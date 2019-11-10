Turner Highlands

Par-3 Tournament results: Bob Spencer/Pearl St. Pierre/Kathie Gunning; Pins: No. 4 — Deb Lalemand 9’10” No. 9 — Scott Hall 20’6″ No. 12 — George Chiasson 16’5″ No. 16 — Duane Nichols 34’1″.

Springbrook

Sunday, Nov. 3 Irregular Scramble results: Gross — Dave Kus/Roger Maloney/Ray Fletcher/Patti Ayotte 60; Net — 1. Rich Douglass/Steve Bodge/Ralph Webster/Dale Williams 51 2. Bill Crane/Claire Carpentier/Dan Parent/Ray Roy 52; Pins: No. 2 — Sid Cohen 4’2″ No. 8 — Ray Roy 20′ No. 13 — Dave Kus 14’2″ No. 15 — Dale Williams 3’7″ Skins: Gross — R.Douglas/S.Bodge/R.Webster/D.Williams No. 1, No. 2 and No. 15, B.Crane/C.Carpentier/D.Parent/R.Roy No. 3, M.Beckim/R.Leeman/F.Warner/D.Rahmlow No. 4, D.Cowan/D.Dodge/M.Susi/E.Balboni No. 12; Net — R.Douglas/S.Bodge/R.Webster/D.Williams No. 1, No. 2, No. 10 No. 15 and No. 17, B.Crane/C.Carpentier/D.Parent/R.Roy No. 3, M.Beckim/R.Leeman/F.Warner/D.Rahmlow No. 4, D.Cowan/D.Dodge/M.Susi/E.Balboni No. 12.

Saturday, Nov. 2 Texas Shamble results: Gross — 1. Mike Godin/Ryan Godin 72 2. Dick Therrien/Ed Balboni73; Net — 1. Rich Douglas/Steve Bodge 54 2. Rick Carleton/Gerry Laroche 59 3. Dave Cowan/Dan Dodge 60; Pins: No. 2 — Ron Leeman 8’4″ No. 8 — 1. Dave Cowan 10’5″ 1. Bill Crane 10’5″ No. 13 — Rich Douglass 9’8″ No. 15 — Rachel Newman 19’3″;Skins: Gross — M.Godin/R.Godin No. 1, No. 14 and No. 17, D.Kus/R.Newman No. 3, R.Douglas/S.Bodge No. 5 and No. 13, R.Leeman/D.Rahmlow No. 16; Net — M.Godin/R.Godin No. 1, No. 14 and No. 17, D.Kus/R.Newman No. 3, R.Douglas/S.Bodge No. 5 and No. 13, R.Leeman/D.Rahmlow No. 16.