REGION — Several events will be held locally on Monday, Nov. 11 in honor and recognition of Veterans Day.

In Farmington veterans and community members will gather at the World War I Memorial Arch on North Main Street at 11 a.m. Roderick Crosby American Legion Post #28 will present the colors to begin the annual wreath-laying ceremony.

Services will be held at Meetinghouse Park at about 11:30 a.m. World War II veterans Francis Paling, Ken Jones, and Henry Brimigion are expected to place wreaths at the WWII Honor Roll and may say a few words. Wreaths will also be placed at other monuments in the park and in Center Burying Ground beside the courthouse.

About noon, a wreath-laying will take place at the American Legion post at the corner of Middle and High streets. A light luncheon will be provided by the Legionnaires and Auxiliary members.

At 1 p.m. a Veterans Day program will be held at Wal-Mart.

In Wilton, a service will be held at the Wilton Lions Club Hall, formerly the American Legion Post on Main Street. Senator Russell Black and an Army official will speak. Members of the Maine State Police Color Guard will escort veterans to the monument for the wreath-laying. Weather permitting, two restored Army jeeps will be on display. Light snacks will be provided indoors afterwards.

At 6 p.m., Wilton Congregational Church UCC will hold a Veterans Day program. Sammie Angel will sing patriotic songs, ‘Abraham Lincoln’ will share the Gettysburg address and Rev. David W. Smith will recite the poem In Flanders Field. Farmington Emblem Club #460 will give a flag folding demonstration.

