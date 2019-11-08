FARMINGDALE – Shirley T. Rand passed away at the Captain Lewis Residence surrounded by her family on Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2019 after a battle with Alzheimers. Shirley was born in Jay on Jan. 19, 1934, daughter of Merle and Ruby Thompson.

Shirley graduated from Wilton Academy and was a very diverse individual. She started the Hollingworth Center for highly gifted children, participating in the festival of creative youth. She was a child advocate within the public school system and served on the Auburn

school board. Shirley also fought to protect water quality in Auburn working with Environmental Protection Agencies. She was a political and environmental activist and on many occasions worked with then Senate Majority Leader, George J. Mitchell, on various activities.

Her son, Aaron, posted, “I was so fortunate to be raised by such an absolutely fearless woman.” She ruled our household definitively and made local politicians shake with fear. She never backed down from a fight and always had the respect of the community; she was

often referred to as the Mayor of Danville. Throughout my life she was fighting for someone or something. You could never let that smiling lady “look” fool you. She

dealt with some powerful people with just a few words. Last night she left us, I’ll miss you mom. RIP Shirley Rand, my mom.”

Shirley and her husband Carl moved to Danville Junction in 1956, where they raised their five children and belonged to the Danville Union Church. Church service was a large part of her life. She organized

strawberry festivals, Old Danville Days and of course participated in bean suppers. Shirley was a youth group leader for many years.

Summers were spent in Bayside. Baysiders will remember Shirley for her welcoming spirit to the front porch and organizing the Merithew Square 4th of July parties. She genuinely loved people and would have preferred to have a larger porch than home! She also had a way with dogs and no dog walked past the porch without forcing the owner to stop. Baysiders will miss Shirley and Shirley will miss being in Bayside. Her Brigadoon.

Her husband of 65 years, Carl Rand, predeceased her in 2016. She is survived by her five children, Susan Rand, Catherine Rand, Thomas Rand, Peter Rand and Aaron Rand; her sister Betty Murphy and brother Cliff Thompson; six grandchildren, Carl Rand Jr., Ryan Picard, Kayla Rand, Thomas Rand (TJ), Jacob Rand and Stuart Rand; and three great-grandchildren, Annabelle Rand, Elyse Baker and Jesse Rand

A celebration of Shirley’s life will take place at the Gardiner Elks, 148 Cobbossee Ave., Gardiner, from 1 to 4 p.m. this Sunday, Nov, 10.

