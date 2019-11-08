Randy Whitehouse, Wil Kramlich and Adam Robinson unpack the second week of the high school football playoffs, which featured blowout victories by Oxford Hills, Leavitt and Winthrop/Monmouth/Hall-Dale.

Comments are not available on this story.

filed under:
Edward Little Red Eddies, Leavitt Hornets, Lewiston Blue Devils, monmouth mustangs, Mt. Blue Cougars, Oxford Hills Vikings, Spruce Mountain Phoenix, Winthrop Ramblers, winthrop/monmouth ramblers
Related Stories
Latest Articles