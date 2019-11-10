HARRISON – Robert Baker, 65, of Harrison passed away at his home on Thursday, Nov. 7, 2019 with his family by his side. He was born in Meriden, Conn. on Sept. 1, 1954, the son of Lester Henry and Carol Ann Smith Baker.

He graduated from Oxford Hills High School in 1973. He worked as a code enforcement officer and a mason. He was a musician and played the drums.

He loved to fish, be in the woods, play with his grandkids and take rides, he called “mystery cruises”. He coached girls basketball and was an avid Red Sox and Patriots fan.

He is survived by his wife, Diane Ramsay Baker of Harrison; his daughters, Lyndsaye Baker Garnett and husband Andrew and Kayla Baker Jones and husband Jeff; grandchildren, Emily and Molly Jones; his dog, Logan; his mom, Carol Ann Baker; his siblings, Sheila Smith and Don, Denise Baker and Lester, Jr. and wife Wendy; sister-in-law, Diane Baker; and many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. He was predeceased by his father, Lester, Sr.; and brother Dale.

A memorial service will be held on Wednesday, Nov. 13 at 1 p.m at the First Congregational Church, 17 E. Main St., South Paris. Family and friends may attend visitation on Tuesday evening from 4 to 6 p.m. at Chandler Funeral Homes & Cremation Service, 45 Main St., South Paris. Online condolences may be shared with his family at www.chandlerfunerals.com

Donations in his memory may be made to the:

Oxford Hills Booster Club

