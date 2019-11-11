World War II veteran Francis Paling of Jay carries a wreath to place at the Farmington World War II Honor Roll at Meetinghouse Park during Veterans Day ceremonies in Farmington. Donna M. Perry/Sun Journal

FARMINGTON — Dozens of people turned out Monday for Veterans Day services at the World War I Memorial Arch and the Farmington World War II Honor Roll, both on Main Street.

World II veteran Francis Paling of Jay places a wreath at the base of the Farmington World War II Honor Roll during Veterans Day services Monday. Donna M. Perry/Sun Journal

The sky was overcast, temperatures were in the 30s, and it was spitting snow as prayers were offered by veteran and Chaplain Langdon Adams at both memorials.

The Roderick-Crosby  American Legion Post 28 color guard carried the U.S. and Maine flags. Veteran James Bouffard laid the wreath at the World War I monument,  stood and saluted.

“It is a great honor to be here today and see so many people honoring our veterans,” Sen. Russell Black, R-Wilton, said at the World War I arch.

From there, people went up the road to Meetinghouse Park for a service at the World War II memorial.

World War II veteran Francis Paling of Jay carried a wreath down a short pathway and placed a wreath in front of the honor roll before standing and saluting.

“I would say his whole generation basically saved the world and I would say that is pretty great,” veteran Peter Tracy said.

Veteran James Bouffard, third from right, salutes after placing a wreath at the World War I Memorial Arch during Veterans Day ceremonies in Farmington. The American Legion Post 28 color guard stands at attention and Chaplain Langdon Adams, left, salutes. Donna M. Perry/Sun Journal

Dozens of people attend a Veterans Day service Monday at the World War I Memorial Arch in Farmington. Donna M. Perry/Sun Journal

The American Legion Post 28 color guard prepares to leave a Veterans Day ceremony Monday at Meetinghouse Park in Farmington. From left are Horace Labree, Post Commander Matt Smith, Rick Bowen and Bob Hallman. Donna M. Perry/Sun Journal

Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or to participate in the conversation. Here’s why.

Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.

filed under:
Farmington Maine, veterans day 2019
Related Stories
Latest Articles