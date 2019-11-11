FARMINGTON — Dozens of people turned out Monday for Veterans Day services at the World War I Memorial Arch and the Farmington World War II Honor Roll, both on Main Street.

The sky was overcast, temperatures were in the 30s, and it was spitting snow as prayers were offered by veteran and Chaplain Langdon Adams at both memorials.

The Roderick-Crosby American Legion Post 28 color guard carried the U.S. and Maine flags. Veteran James Bouffard laid the wreath at the World War I monument, stood and saluted.

“It is a great honor to be here today and see so many people honoring our veterans,” Sen. Russell Black, R-Wilton, said at the World War I arch.

From there, people went up the road to Meetinghouse Park for a service at the World War II memorial.

World War II veteran Francis Paling of Jay carried a wreath down a short pathway and placed a wreath in front of the honor roll before standing and saluting.

“I would say his whole generation basically saved the world and I would say that is pretty great,” veteran Peter Tracy said.

