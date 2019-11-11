TRI-TOWN — Members of local veterans organizations and auxiliaries were among those paying tribute to veterans past and present on Monday morning, Nov. 11.

Members of George Bunten American Legion Post 10, Frank L. Mitchell Veterans of Foreign War Post 3335 and Lane-Dube AMVETS Post 33 participated in the color guard and honor guard that took part at each location.

The color guard first led the group along the Livermore Falls Memorial Bridge where Larry Bilodeau gave the prayer.

“We stand here today to pay tribute to the brave men and women, living and dead who have served their country in the armed forces,” he said. “Accept our thanksgiving for their sacrifices and the sacrifices of their families to purchase for us a free land.”

Jim Manter and Sheila Weed dropped a wreath in the Androscoggin River to represent all veterans who served or were lost at sea.

The AMVETS honor guard under the direction of Capt. George St. Pierre gave a 21-gun salute, Greg McDonald played Taps and the group made its way off the bridge to secure flags and equipment to head to the next stop.

Rep. Tina Riley, D-Jay and Katherine Cloutier from Congressman Jared Golden’s office took a few minutes to thank the veterans for their military service and the service they continue to provide in their communities.

In Livermore at the Brettun’s Memorial Donald Simoneau gave the prayer.

“Today we honor worthy men and women who gave their best when they were called upon to serve and protect their country,” he said. “We pray that you will bless them for their unselfish service in the continued struggle to preserve our freedoms, our safety and our country’s heritage.”

Linda Brackett and Roberta Simoneau placed the wreath.

At the Jay War Monument in Chisholm Square, Brackett and Alice Robinson placed the wreath.

In Fayette, Army veteran Richard Wilcox and Naval Seabee veteran Al Godfrey placed the wreath at the monument near the town office.

In his prayer, Simoneau added, “Bless them (veterans) abundantly for the hardships they faced, for the sacrifices they made for their many different contributions to America’s victories over tyranny and oppression. We respect them, thank them, honor them, are proud of them.”

