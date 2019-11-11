A wintry mix that’s sweeping into northern New England is a prelude to the coldest temperatures so far this season.

Meteorologist William Watson of the National Weather Service said Monday that 5 to 9 inches of snow could fall in far northern New Hampshire, and parts of the western Maine mountains.

He said most inland locations will see 1 to 2 inches of snow, and coastal areas could see an inch or less. Those areas could see slippery roads because of freezing rain.

WGME forecasts that the storm will start around 3 p.m. Monday and last until about 6 p.m. Tuesday. Maine can expect a blend of wintry conditions with this, and conditions will vary greatly from the coast up to the mountains. More snow and ice are expected inland, but impacts should be lower at the coast with more rain.

Some brief snow to start is possible at the coast, otherwise rain or mix through Monday evening. About an inch of snow is expected before turning into a sleet or freezing rain overnight and into Tuesday morning.

The Monday evening commute may see some slower travel due to snow or rain. The Tuesday morning commute may be more slippery due to sleet and freezing rain.

WGME forecasts another round of minor snow accumulation by Tuesday afternoon. Overall, total amounts for areas like Lewiston and Augusta may just be an inch or two with melting in between. The mountains will see about 4 to 7 inches of snow.

Then the cold air arrives.

Watson said the temperature will dip into the single digits Tuesday night in the northern half of Maine and New Hampshire. The cold temperatures will continue Wednesday before warming a bit later in the week.

Information from WGME was used in this report.

