LEWISTON – LA Arts and Lewiston 21st Century are pleased to present the next Youth and Community Open Mic from 6-8 p.m. on Nov. 15, in the LA Arts Downstage with host poet LaLa Drew and a feature performance by Papi M Diego. Papi M Diego is a musician and visual artist who has been performing locally for five years. He plays guitar and piano, sings, and paints. Papi is inspired by the emotional expression that these art forms provide and loves performing to connect with his community.

The Youth and Community Open Mic program, a collaboration between Lewiston 21st Century and LA Arts, began as a means to integrate talented youth into the growing local arts and culture scene and to strengthen the network of youth performance artists. The monthly event provides an accessible platform to showcase youth and adult talent and is typically held in the LA Arts Downstage. While prioritizing youth performances, Open Mic events are open to all members of the community.

Since 1973, LA Arts, the arts agency for the cities of Lewiston and Auburn Maine, has pursued a mission to engage and inspire a vibrant community through arts and culture. The agency works with governments, businesses, schools and local arts and cultural organizations to create opportunities for community members across the generations to experience, learn, and participate in the arts. L/A Arts organizes arts programs and initiatives, supports the work of local artists and arts organizations, and highlights the essential role the arts play in shaping an economically vital, socially integrated, and forward-looking future for its community. Learn more at www.laarts.org.

This free event is open to the public and both youth and adults are welcome to share poems, stories, songs and other original work before enjoying our feature performance. The entrance to the LA Arts Downstage is the 5 Canal Street alley behind LA Arts (221 Lisbon Street), Lewiston. Light refreshments will be served. For open mic sponsorship opportunities please contact LA Arts at 207-782-7228 or [email protected] Interested performers may contact Jenn Carter for more information: [email protected]

« Previous

filed under: