AUBURN — Underground Improv, a troupe of six of Maine’s funniest comedians, will perform a night of improv comedy at 8 p.m. Friday, Nov. 22, at Craft Brew Underground.

This month’s show features Dawn Hartill, Amanda Kinsey and Julie Poulin, three women who have been performing together for years. Nate White, Nic Dufault and Leonard Kimble will also perform. No two shows are alike. The show content is made up on the spot and is based on suggestions from the audience. Each show promises a night of unpredictable laughs.

There is no admission or cover charge for the show. Craft Brew Underground is at 34 Court St. For more information, visit Craft Brew Underground on Facebook or by calling 207-241-8520.

