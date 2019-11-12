BETHEL — Northeast Bank has promoted Lloyd Sweetser to banking center manager of its Bethel location.

Sweetser previously held the position of assistant banking center manager and senior relationship banker at that location. He will be responsible for day-to-day operations, including oversight of all operational procedures, branch sales goals and team-building efforts.

Sweetser attended New Hampshire Community College where he studied accounting and business/management.

He resides in Bethel.

