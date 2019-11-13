BETHEL — It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas. The Mahoosuc Community Band has been practicing Christmas music since September. The Christmas Concert will take place at 4 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 8, at the West Parish Congregational Church.

The concert is filled with traditional favorites and newer melodies. New songs this Christmas season are “And the Mountains Echoed: Gloria!” by Robert Longfield and “Solstice Dance” by Jack Wilds, which features the percussion section. The wind ensemble will play “Foyle’s War” by Jim Parker. The audience may join in singing the “Hallelujah Chorus” by Handel.

Traditional favorites will include “March of the Toys” by Victor Herbert and arranged by Otto Langey and Herbert Clarke, “Go Tell It on the Mountain” arranged by Jay Dawson, “Feliz Navidad” by Jose Feliciano and arranged by Chris Sharp, “A Christmas Festival” by Leroy Anderson and “Sleigh Ride” by Leroy Anderson.

Patricia Boyle-Wight directs the community band with members of all ages from the towns of Berlin and Gorham, New Hampshire, Dixfield, Rumford, Hanover, South Paris, Woodstock, Greenwood and Bethel.

New members are always welcome. Many members played in high school and stopped. Young people from area high schools are welcome. The group encourages less experienced musicians to share the love of music. The community band practices from 7 to 8:45 p.m. Mondays in the basement of the Bethel Congregational Church. The band resumes rehearsals on Jan. 6, 2020.

For more information, contact Julie Schubert-Cowan, band president, at [email protected]

