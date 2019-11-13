MEDFORD, Mass. – Anthony George Pasquale of Medford, Mass. passed away on Nov. 11, 2019 Veterans Day. Peace to him came at the 11th hour on the 11th day in the 11th month. Anthony was a patriot everyday of his life. He loved his country and all the people around him.

He was born in Lewiston on Nov. 29, 1925, a triplet. His sister Alma Pasquale Locke (deceased 12/3/2015) and brother Phillip Bernard Pasquale (deceased 3/1/2018) all lived to be 90 yrs old. He was predeceased by his sister Gloria Pasquale Seabrook.

Anthony’s youth was spent in Lewiston where the triplets were known for their musical talents. The Fireside Quartet played throughout the state of Maine along with having their own radio program. War broke out in the Pacific and at the age of 17 he left high school before graduating and went into the Navy along with his brother Phillip. He felt this was his duty and a privilege to serve. Anthony was assigned to the USS Foss and spent three years on the destroyer escort. The rest of his life was an extension of this service. He was trained as an electrician and after the war went to work for Raytheon in Waltham for over 40 yrs. Anthony’s devotion to his mother (Annie Ayotte Pasquale) and his father (Anthony Pasquale) and sisters and brother was never ending. Phillip returned from the war completely disabled and Anthony looked after him until his passing in 2018.

Anthony married Helen Ogar in 1955. For all of us who knew him he brought joy. He and Helen did not have any children but they loved spending time with all their nieces and nephews. Flying kites on the beach letting the string out so far until it would pop and out to sea the kite would go, driving his car underage down the ocean boulevard, a day or week at Tacoma lake was very special, riding in the back of his truck looking for shooting stars, tumbling on the lawn, or cruising down the Charles River in his boat. Music was forever part of his life, he could play the trumpet, guitar accordion and piano. A week before he passed Anthony gave an hour and a half concert on the piano in the library at Atria Longmeadow where he resided.

Anthony loved to explore and learn new things. He took many extension courses at Northeastern and M.I.T.. Anthony was interested in what you were doing and always had the time to listen. The childhood of all the nieces and nephews is chronicled and archived because he loved to take home movies of all of us and what we were doing at the time. Anthony lived, laughed, loved and left this world a better place. Please do an act of kindness in his honor.

Funeral Service will be held on Monday, Nov. 18, 2019 at 11 a.m. at St. Peter’s Cemetery Mausoleum, 217 Switzerland Rd., Lewiston, Maine. Visitation will be held on Thurs., Nov. 14, 2019, at the Faggas Funeral Home, 551 Mt. Auburn St., WATERTOWN, MA, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Burial will be held on Monday, Nov. 18, 2019 at 11 a.m. in St. Peter’s Cemetery Mausoleum, 217 Switzerland Lewiston, Maine. Relatives and friends are kindly invited to attend.

In lieu of flowers,

donations in his memory may be made to:

Wounded Warriors Project

P.O. Box 758516,

Topeka, KS 66675-8516.

Late Veteran US Navy, WWI and Korean War

