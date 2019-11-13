Ski patroler Chris Smith of Auburn works on snowmaking at Lost Valley in Auburn on Wednesday. “We are lucky to be making snow this early,” he said. Snowguns were fired up at 8 p.m. Tuesday to run through 8 a.m. Thursday and again Friday and Saturday nights. “We have a really good window this week,” ski area owner Scott Shanaman said, with “super dry air.” The snow will be left in self-insulating piles to be spread across the trails for opening day Dec. 13. “If we can open earlier, we will,” Shanaman said. Daryn Slover/Sun Journal Buy this Photo

Chris Smith of Auburn tends to a snowgun at Lost Valley in Auburn on Wednesday. The guns were fired up at 8 p.m. Tuesday to run through 8 a.m. Thursday and again Friday and Saturday nights. “We have a really good window this week,” said ski area owner Scott Shanaman. The snow will be left in self-insulating piles and spread across the trails for opening day Dec. 13 Daryn Slover/Sun Journal Buy this Photo

Comments are not available on this story.

filed under:
alpine skiing, auburn maine, lost valley
Related Stories
Latest Articles