SABATTUS – A Wales woman was hospitalized early Wednesday after she struck a group of boulders on Middle Road and was ejected from her vehicle.

According to Lt. Dan Davies of the Sabattus Police Department, police were dispatched at 12:36 a.m. to Middle Road for the report of a single vehicle crash.

Davies said that Officer Chris Miller found Amanda Leigh Welch, 36, of Wales lying face-down in the snow about 50 yards from her vehicle, which had crashed into boulders at the edge of Henry’s Home Builders at 575 Middle Road.

“The impact with the boulders launched the Ford Fusion into the air, resulting in the vehicle going end-over-end,” Davies said.

He said that Welch was not properly fastened into her seat and was ejected.

The vehicle caught fire after the crash, but a Sabattus citizen extinguished it prior to the arrival of the Sabattus Fire Department, according to Davies.

Welch was taken to Central Maine Medical Center with head and face injuries.

Davies said that speed and alcohol were “definite factors” in the crash, and Welch was issued a summons charging her with operating under the influence of alcohol.

