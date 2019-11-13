LIVERMORE — Town meeting was held at Spruce Mountain Primary School on Thursday, November 7.

Students were recognized for following October’s safety rules. The Positive Behavioral Interventions and Supports (PBIS) program each month has a character trait that is promoted for students to practice.

One student from each class in every grade is selected for practicing that trait all month. Students are awarded with a Friendly Frog and a certificate.

November’s trait is RESPECT. There are posters throughout the school and classrooms focusing on being respectful to one another.

Spruce Mountain Primary School students were presented Safety Awards Thursday, Nov. 7. Pictured left to right starting at the bottom are Ariel Spiotta, Jessica Southerland, Grant Gould, Piper Gordan and Emme Coates. Second row Liam Turner, Annalise Morin, Arwyn Nichols, Rylie Fortin, Natasia Davis, Bailey White, Justin Quimby, Colton Haskell and Skylar Winter. Standing Hailey Adcock, Lyla Allen, Shawn Burnell, Avery Simoneau, Brody Johnson, Ryon Gallagher, Jagar Mills, Landyn Buote, Andrew Smalley and Bear Bryant. Submitted photo

 

Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or to participate in the conversation. Here’s why.

Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.

filed under:
livermore maine, Spruce Mountain Primary School
Related Stories
Latest Articles