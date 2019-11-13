LIVERMORE — Town meeting was held at Spruce Mountain Primary School on Thursday, November 7.
Students were recognized for following October’s safety rules. The Positive Behavioral Interventions and Supports (PBIS) program each month has a character trait that is promoted for students to practice.
One student from each class in every grade is selected for practicing that trait all month. Students are awarded with a Friendly Frog and a certificate.
November’s trait is RESPECT. There are posters throughout the school and classrooms focusing on being respectful to one another.
Primary school students receive safety awards