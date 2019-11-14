PARIS — The Onion Foundation has awarded Celebration Barn Theater $15,000 to support and expand its education initiative to engage local youth in live performance in 2020.

The grant will support Celebration Barn’s “Theater in Schools” program, launched this year in partnership with SAD 17. Last spring, over 800 elementary students rode the school bus to Celebration Barn Theater and experienced shows they described as “imaginative,” “magical,” and “mind-blowing!” The barn continues the program this fall/winter, sending touring artists to eight elementary schools for performances.

“We’re thrilled to be sharing the power of live performance with a new generation, thanks to the Onion Foundation,” said Celebration Barn’s Executive Artistic Director Amanda Huotari. “We look forward to continuing our collaboration with MSAD 17, and creating new ways to deliver theatrical experiences that engage and inspire children in our community — in 2020 and beyond!”

For more information about Celebration Barn Theater, visit www.CelebrationBarn.com. Celebration Barn is just off Rte. 117 at 190 Stock Farm Road in South Paris.

