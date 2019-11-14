FARMINGTON — OSHA opened inspections at four businesses Sept. 16 after learning of the deadly, propane explosion at the LEAP Inc. building on Farmington Falls Road, a spokesperson confirmed Thursday.

The inspections are of LEAP, a nonprofit, and three other employers working at the site. Techno Metal Post Maine LLC, based in Manchester, CN Brown and Cornerstone Plumbing & Heating, both in Farmington, are being inspected, according to information provided by a spokesperson for the Occupational Safety and Health Administration.

OSHA is part of the U.S. Department of Labor.

The explosion killed Farmington Fire Rescue Capt. Michael Bell and seriously or critically injured six other firefighters and LEAP’s maintenance supervisor, Larry Lord. All firefighters have been released from hospitals. Lord’s condition was downgraded to serious Thursday at Massachusetts General Hospital in Boston.

Firefighters from the Farmington Fire Rescue Department responded to a report of propane odor Sept. 16 at LEAP’s central office at 313 Farmington Falls Road/Route 2. Prior to their arrival, Lord, 60, of Jay had gotten employees out of the building.

The purpose of the inspections is to determine which OSHA safety and health standards apply in this situation and whether or not the employers complied with those standards, according to the spokesperson.

OSHA does not discuss the specifics of ongoing inspections but can inform the public of their outcome.

The administration has up to six months from opening an inspection to complete it.

“We do not have an estimated completion date at this time,” the spokesperson wrote in an email.

OSHA’s jurisdiction is employee safety in private sector and federal workplaces. Non-federal public employees in Maine are covered by the Maine Department of Labor. OSHA has jurisdiction over approximately 7 million work sites.

According to the Maine Fire Marshal’s Office, a propane line that went from a 400-gallon outside tank at the rear of the property to the basement of the building developed a leak.

Investigators said the leaked propane “permeated the ground under the parking lot and some of that gas made its way into the basement.”

“Normally propane has a distinctive odor from an additive added to the fuel, but investigators think that odor may have been filtered by the soil under the parking lot, ” according to the state Fire Marshal’s Office.

The investigation into what caused the leak and what sparked the explosion is ongoing.

