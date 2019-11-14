NORWAY — The Cancer Resource Center of Western Maine (CRCofWM) is pleased to announce the expansion of their free complementary therapy program to anyone in Western Maine who has been impacted by Cancer whether they are still in treatment, on a break from treatment or out of treatment for any period of time.

“This is a huge change from the initial ‘Caring Coupon’ program which provided free complementary therapies to patients currently in treatment for cancer or out of treatment for up to only one year,” said CRCofWM Executive Director Diane Madden. Now, once diagnosed with cancer, individuals living in Western Maine may receive four Caring Coupons and their caregivers may receive two. Each coupon can be exchanged for a free 40 minute session of either Reiki, Reflexology, Therapeutic Massage, Oncology Massage, Introductory Yoga, Aroma Touch or a Nutrition Consultation from a pre-approved list of Wellness Providers.

Patients choose and schedule their own session from a list of wellness providers in Western Maine who have gone through an interview process. After the session, the wellness provider is paid by the CRCofWM for their service. Funding for this program is made possible through private foundation grants, donations from individuals and companies plus the CRCofWM’s annual signature Thanksgiving Day fundraiser – the ‘Turkey Trot 4 Hope.’

“Extending free complementary therapy services to anyone who has ever been impacted by cancer is an important change. Individuals are living longer due to advances in cancer treatments”, said Judy Stone, Cancer Resource Center of Western Maine Board President. After treatment, individuals enter a new phase, which is as a survivor who is adjusting to a ‘new normal.’ It is important during this time that they stay mentally and physically well.

Offering them the opportunity to have complimentary therapies is one of the best ways to promote and support health. The Cancer Resource Center also recognizes the critical role of caregivers and their need for self-care while tending to the needs of their loved one or friend. We have learned that most cancer patients are consumed by the rigors of treatment and assimilating cancer as part of their identity so that they are not ready to focus on long term wellness practices until a year post treatment.

Thus, a new emphasis is on Survivorship. This recognition has resulted in many individuals receiving Survivor Care Plans from their physician when treatment is completed. These plans often include recommendations for wellness activities which the Center provides. The Center is a community of caring dedicated to the enhanced well-being of all who come for service.”

To obtain Caring Coupons for free complementary therapy, individuals can come into the Cancer Resource Center at 199 Main Street, Norway, email Diane Madden at [email protected] or call (207) 890-0329. Applications to become a part of the CRCWM Wellness Provider team are available on line at www.crcwm.org .

Donations to the Cancer Resource Center of Maine may be mailed to CRCWM, PO Box 263, Norway, ME 04268 or made online at www.crcofwm.org.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: