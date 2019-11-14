WEST PARIS — As part of its Aspire Higher activities, the 6th grade classroom at Agnes Gray Elementary invited local veterans to breakfast. While enjoying juice and muffins, students asked them about the jobs they performed in the military. They also discussed the places they had served in for our country. Pictured Left to right: Gary Baril (United States Navy), Herman Doughty (United States Army), Bruce Downing (United States Army), Charles McAllister (United States Army), Lloyd Record (United States Army), Les Rogers (United States Air Force), Harold Wilbur (United States Navy), Wade Rainey (United States Navy) and Agnes Gray’s 6th Grade teacher, Justin Onofrio (United States Army).

