No. 4 Oxford Hills (6-4) at No. 1 Thornton Academy (10-0)

Saturday, 1 p.m.

Class A semifinal

The Vikings have re-established themselves as a winning program, but have they closed the gap on the state’s premier program?

No. 3 Scarborough (8-2) at No. 2 Bonny Eagle (9-1)

Friday, 7 p.m.

Class A semifinal

Scots won the Week 2 matchup 18-7, but Red Storm speedster Jarett Flaker only had five touches for 27 total yards from scrimmage. Don’t expect a repeat.

N. 2 Kennebunk (8-2) at No. 1 Marshwood (9-1)

Saturday, 1 p.m.

Class B South final

Marshwood won the first meeting 48-14 in a game that was more lopsided than the score might indicate. The Rams’ explosive offense couldn’t move the ball and their defense couldn’t stop the Hawks from scoring before the second string took over.

No. 3 Lawrence (9-1) at No. 1 Brunswick (10-0)

Friday, 7 p.m.

Class B North final

Dragons starters went the distance for first time this year in last week’s 44-29 win over Skowhegan. The Bulldogs, who chewed up 438 yards on the ground in 43-22 win over Mt. Blue, would love to keep Brunswick’s defensive starters on the field for a long time, too.

No. 2 York (9-1) at No. 1 Leavitt (10-0)

Friday, 7 p.m.

Class C South final

Both teams were sloppy in Leavitt’s 36-12 win Sept. 27, but the Hornets held the Wildcats 29 points below their season average for points (41.5) by controlling York’s running game.

No. 2 MCI (8-2) vs. No. 1 Winslow (9-1)

*at Hampden Academy

Saturday, 1 p.m.

Class C North final

Doesn’t matter how you justify it or where you play it, a football regional final played at a neutral site is like eating a rib-eye steak in a McDonald’s restroom.

No. 2 Lisbon (7-3) at No. 1 Winthrop/Monmouth/Hall-Dale (9-1)

Friday, 7 p.m.

Class D South final

Fitting that the two schools that gave us the greatest D South final ending ever three years ago are back to make this title game relevant again.

No. 2 Dexter (8-1) at No. 1 Bucksport (9-0)

Friday, 6 p.m.

*at Hampden Academy

Class D North final

Bucksport has beaten all of its D North foes by at least four touchdowns. It beat Dexter 43-7 in Week 1.

Old Orchard Beach (7-3) vs. Mt. Ararat (8-2)

*at Fitzpatrick Stadium

Saturday, 2 p.m.

8-man state championship

A historic milestone for Maine high school football deserves a competitive game, but the Eagles crushed the Seagulls 46-8 on Oct. 5.

