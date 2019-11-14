COUNTY — The November meeting of the Western Chapter of Maine Woodland Owners (formerly SWOAM) will revisit the Everett Towle Memorial Forest in Buckfield on Saturday, Nov. 23 from 9 a.m. to noon. We will have an opportunity to meet and walk with the new MWO forester, Harold Burnett. Harold is a very experienced consulting forester who maintains his own consulting business as well as working with MWO. The 185 acre Everett Towle Memorial Forest is located off the Purkis Road in Buckfield. From Buckfield, follow Rte. 117 east for one mile, then take a left onto East Buckfield Road. In approximately 2 miles, take a left onto the Purkis road. A kiosk and landing is on the right.
This woodlot has a variety of timber types and terrain, including a stream (bog brook) recently crossed by a Natural Resources Conservation Service (NRCS) funded bridge. Some harvesting has been done in the last several years, and a long term forest management plan has been completed.
The public is invited. Coffee and donuts will be available. Signs will be posted. Don’t forget your blaze orange. For more information, call Merle Ring at 743-5976.
