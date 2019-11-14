OXFORD — Oxford Selectman Ernest “Ed” Knightly, has resigned from the Oxford Board of Selectmen. It was his first elected position. He became Selectman in June, 2017, succeeding Roger Jackson.

A life-long Oxford resident who has supported the community in many way, Knightly found the slow pace of government difficult for him to help solve problems for the town.

He also works at the Oxford Transfer Station, an on call, part-time position that has become fairly demanding since former Supervisor Warren Bennett retired earlier this year. The position has been vacant since July.

“I need to focus on my own business for now,” Knightly said. “It’s been difficult to balance that, helping at the Transfer Station, and serving on the Select Board.”

While his time as a selectman turned out to be short, Knightly’s service to the town goes back to his childhood, starting when his father Fred Knightly served as Fire Chief.

“My father was Chief for 32 years and I grew up in the fire department,” Knightly said. “I became a junior fireman when I was 16, served as a volunteer fireman for 24 years, and as a rescue driver.”

For several years Knightly organized Oxford’s Fire and Auxiliary Field Days. Held beside the post office, the festival was a three-day event and included carnival rides, kids’ games, dancing and music, and a parade. After he stepped down from that volunteer post no one wanted to take the responsibility on and the festival was discontinued.

Knightly has run Ed-O’s Metal Pick-up and House Clean outs since 2012, providing residential recycling services and house clean-outs. Before that he operated a convenience store, also called Ed-O’s, for several years. Certified as a Mental Health Rehabilitation Technician, he also worked as house manager at a local residential care facility for fifteen years.

Serving as Selectman while pitching in at the Transfer Station has not been easy recently, especially without a manger to oversee its operations.

“The Transfer Station goes at a fast pace at times and the town has tried to crack down on people sneaking trash in with non-recyclables and using non-compliant bags,” Knightly said. It’s been a contentious issue that even required police assistance to diffuse tempers during one incident.

Between the increased demands helping out at the short-handed Transfer Station and the challenges of town government something had to give for Knightly.

“Town government is very different on the inside,” he acknowledged. “Residents don’t really see everything that goes on and what’s involved with running it. But they get upset. It’s hard to get things done.”

