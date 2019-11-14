BETHEL — Bethel selectmen last week discussed whether to spend about $9,000 to further study the feasibility of moving the town office to the location of the former Ethel Bisbee School.

The idea was first discussed in late summer, in response to the need to find a new polling place because SAD 44 no longer wishes to provide use of the CPS gym for the purpose, and in response to an estimated $100,000 needed to fix the front steps and entrance to the current town office.

The town then contacted an architect for input on possible options at the EBS location. The options suggested include renovating the existing building and adding a meeting room, demolishing the building and constructing a new one, or demolishing the building and replacing it with a modular one.

The $9,000 would give the selectmen a concept drawing and price for the options, Town Manager Loretta Powers said. Detailed drawings for a specific plan, if the town decided to go ahead, would incur more architect fees, she said.

After discussion the board decided to request a proposal from another architect before making a decision on how to proceed.

Other business

In other business at last week’s meeting, the board discussed producing new stickers for access to the Tri Town Transfer Station. They approved a charge of $10 for people obtaining new or replacement stickers, but those with the current stickers could still use them.

The move would also have to be approved by the other two towns that share the station, Newry and Hanover. The Bethel officials said the current stickers are difficult for station attendants to spot, so a more visible color/design would be chosen.

They also discussed the idea of a separate sticker for contractors, but agreed there were too many complicating factors to make a proposal immediately and decided to wait to gather more information on the option.

The board also decided to consider the possibility of returning to two regular meetings a month, on a request from Selectman Michele Varuolo Cole, who noted selectmen have needed extra meetings recently.

She said that would still leave the option of cancelling the second meeting if it wasn’t warranted any given month. Selectboard Chairman Peter Southam said he preferred the opposite approach, scheduling extra meetings as needed. They will discuss it further at their December meeting.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: