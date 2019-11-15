Friday’s Class D South championship showdown between Winthrop/Monmouth/Hall-Dale and Lisbon has been moved to Lewiston High School’s Don Roux Field.
Kickoff will still be at 7 p.m.
The game was scheduled to be played at Winthrop Grade School’s Maxwell Field, but Tuesday’s snow, the subsequent cold and melting Thursday night rendered the field unsuitable for hosting a game.
