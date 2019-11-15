LIVERMORE FALLS — Spruce Mountain High School program is looking at making a significant change to its football team to combat dwindling participation.

Spruce Mountain athletic director Marc Keller told the Regional School Unit 73 board Thursday that he will hold public meetings beginning in December to discuss the future of the high school’s football program.

“The numbers are dwindling,” Keller said. “We need to explore how we’re going to address that issue.”

Director Doug DiPasquale asked Keller if he was looking to go to the eight-man format.

“We need to do something, eight-man or a cooperative team,” Keller said. “We need to sit down and talk with parents.”

He anticipates the number of players returning next year to be in the mid- to high-teens, down from the 50s a few years ago. There are possibly 10 coming from the Area Youth Sports program, he said.

Keller also told directors Thursday that there is not enough interest now to form a Unified basketball program at Spruce Mountain High School, in Jay. He wants to explore the idea again next year.

Keller told the board that donations are pouring in for the Jake Lord Play It Safe Foundation basketball fundraiser at the high school Nov. 29.

“A lot of large items, things from the Boston Red Sox and New England Patriots,” he said. “There is a Facebook auction next week. It’s going really well.”

