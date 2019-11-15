Sure turkey is all and well being the main attraction, but really sides are where it’s at. But again, Oh, what did I hear, as she shrugged her shoulders? “That’s too fancy, it’s been the same for 40 years, why change it?” Entertaining for such a celebration is a platform for personal expression through your food, décor, lighting and lighting, music choices. What’s not to love? The hassle, mess and stress that all to often accompany planning to cook one of the most fabulous feast of the year. Save yourself! Make your to-do-list, create a timeline to get things done only to keep you efficient, organized and most importantly sane. Having a table that is elegantly set gears your guest to relax and mingle in eager anticipation of the meal.

Memories of sitting at the Thanksgiving table conjures idealized visions of a mid-century night’s dream. The food needs to shine in its freshest glory. Today we need to take the classics in small ways and knock them out of the park with elegant but simple twists. What you don’t need on that day is not to be a frazzled home cooking wreck. Your guest will be sampling a bit of this and a bit of that and simplicity will not complicate it’s beauty.

Like I said last time, simple but not boring, colorful, not dull and lacking in substance and taste. For example, just adding 2 sometimes 3 ingredients to your basic mashed potato will make them “smashers”, Oh yes! I said that! Here’s my take on mashed potatoes.

Use a basic Russet or Yukon Gold potato that has a dryer, lighter texture when mashed, it will make the creamiest and using buttermilk also will give your potatoes a slight unforgettable twang, (or use ½ and ½, cream). Always using real butter, a taste that you will most certainly enjoy, and garnishing with fresh sliced green onions will create a big difference. Another tip for the best potatoes, always salt your water when cooking. Having cut them in quarters will also help cook them faster, usually in 12-15 minutes. Drain well, return to the pot and the stove on warm for 2-4 minutes to evaporate the moisture. It’s always best to use a hand masher as not to over blend, you’ll end up with watery potatoes or glue. Do it like the pros, do it for restaurant style super scrumptious and creamy but so-so delicious potatoes. For maximum design impact, dust off and use your prettiest bowls and platters brimming with all the cooking work you’ve done lending a simple way to add color and style at your table along with fancy napkins, fall leaves, small pumpkins, seasonal flowers and a candle or two. Perfectly warmed food in pretty colorful serving dishes, all at once will equal fantasy.

Instead, the all too familiar chaos, late for the table, stacks of dirty dishes, timing issues, family hollering, lack of oven space, dried sides, the too big turkey with burnt skin. Sound familiar?

The best way to minimize pre-meal meltdown is to prepare ahead and clean as you go. The stress of Thanksgiving has been known to drive a many of us to drink. Streamlining simple choices in organization can somewhat eliminate stress. Save the liquor for Christmas. For such a family dinning affair, champagne and wine is the perfect pairing. Nothing goes better with turkey than an earthy, berry scented Pinot Noir or if you like white, a Pinot Gris or crispy Fume Blanc.

My last article, I started to show you some sides, it was no brainer to continue this week. Only because I love carrots, I have another version of carrots.

Roasted Carrots/Pistachio Orange Butter

Sweet coin shaped carrots, roasted with a high burning point oil, then tossed with a super easy butter compound that you will use over and over. I’m a sucker for compound butter for it’s ease, versatility and ability to infuse ridiculous amount of flavor to just about anything-Endless uses-on fish before broiling, on steak after searing, on English muffins, under the skin of a roast chicken. Requiring almost no explanation, throw a handful of roasted pistachios into a food processor with a splash of OJ, orange zest, vanilla with soft butter, and with just a couple of pulses, toss on roasted carrots and serve immediately.

Cook 375* for 25 to 30 minutes

6 whole large carrots, cut into ¼ inch coins (yields 4 cups)

2 Tbsp. oil, coconut, sunflower etc. 1/2 tsp. Salt, divided

3 Tbsp. soft butter 1 1/2 tbsp. orange juice 2 tsp. Orange zest

Preheat 375* spread carrots on baking sheet, toss with oil, bake for 25-30 minutes. Put butter together, when carrots are done, toss butter in carrots, S&P to taste. Serve.

For Appetizer or intriguing side dish.

Bacon Wrapped Asparagus Bites W/ Cream Cheese

Preheat 400* 35 minutes cook time

12 Spears of Asparagus

6 slices of Bacon

3 oz. Cream Cheese, softened

1 oz. Shredded Cheddar Cheese

½ tsp. Garlic Powder

Cook bacon until pliable and soft. Trim woodsy end off. Cut spears into 3 pieces. Place 3 pieces side by side on baking pan lined with foil.

Microwave cheese until melted, stir in cream cheese and garlic. Spread 1 tsp. On top of each bundle of spears and wrap with bacon placing it seam side down in pan. Bake until crispy, about 25-30 minutes. Serve while hot.

2X Baked, Roasted Butternut Squash

This squash with Parmesan and sage offers plenty of fall flavors and it is sure to be met with eager folks in your home. It may not sound like anything special when you see the short list of ingredients, but the subtle contrast and restrained flavors quietly demand your attention. The tough flesh becomes sweet and tender, it is cheerfully vibrant and becomes slightly sweet, nutty and tender while creme fraiche rounds out the dynamic duo. The finishing touch, a cheesy-type crust of Parmesan, becomes a natural for a casual dinner and holidays alike. Think of this as Mashed potatoes sexier cousin!

Prep 15 min. Cook time 1 hour Preheat 400*

1 med-large Butternut squash 2 oz, Creme Fraiche

1 Tbs. melted Butter 2 oz, grated Parmesan/divided

4-5 fresh Sage leaves

Slice squash in ½, scoop out the seeds, rub insides with melted butter/Season w/S&P and lay cut side down on parchment paper on a baking sheet, Place a few leaves of sage under the cavity. Roast for 40-45 minutes. Remove from oxen and set aside to cool.

Scoop out flesh/place in food processor, puree with crème fraiche, ½ the cheese pulse until smooth. Season with S&P. Butter and fill a small wide baking dish, sprinkle remaining cheese, return to bake until golden brown, about 20 minutes. Serve warm.

The pecan pies we get on Thanksgiving are usually thin and have no character. If you remember, from my early articles, I can’t make crust! I still search for crust less pie recipes, here I hae a pecan pie to die for.

Pecan Tart w/Chocolate Specked Shortbread Crust.

Crust: 6 tbs. Soft butter 3 tbs. Sugar 2 eggs, separated

1 Cup plus 2 Tbs. AP Flour 1 tsp. Salt 3 oz. Unsweetened Choc Chips.

Directions: Coat a 9 inch Tart pan w/nonstick spray and set aside for crust. (For crust) whisk together butter and sugar together in a bowl, add 2 beaten egg yolks (set whites aside), flour, salt and stir until combined enough to form dough. Stir in chocolate chips and press mixture into pan, bottom and sides. Chill in fridge for 30 plus minutes. Place in 325* preheated oxen and bake for 20-25 minutes. Remove and set aside. Increase heat to 350*

Filling: ½ C. Sugar 1 Tbs. AP Flour ½ Tsp. Salt 1 Tbs. Vanilla

2 Tbs. Bourbon, 2 Eggs, 2 Tbs Butter, ¼ C. Light Corn syrup

1 ½ C. halved pecans.

Directions: Whisk sugar, flour, salt, vanilla, bourbon, eggs, reserved whites, butter and corn syrup together until well combined. Place Baked crust on a baking sheet, arrange pecans in single layer in crust. Slowly pour filling in and bake 30-35 minutes or until set. Remove and place on wire rack to cool before removing form and placing it on a serving platter. Makes 12 servings.

As always, I can be reached by [email protected] for your comments, ideas and suggestions. And the final words from Lindsey Bareham~”Good mashed potato is one of the great luxuries of life”.