WILTON — A special town meeting will be held on Tuesday, Nov. 19 in order for voters to weigh in on purchasing a 2019 International truck for the Public Works Department.

The meeting is set for 6 p.m. at the Town Office.

The purchase price of $163,649 includes $25,000 for a trade-in. If voters approve, the truck would be purchased using $64,000 from the undesignated fund account and a lease-purchase agreement for the remaining $99,649. Lease-purchase payments of about $35,000 would be made over three years beginning in 2020.

The payments would be made from the highway department capital account, Town Manager Rhonda Irish said.

If approved, the truck will replace one of the department’s 2009 Sterling double-axle wheeler trucks.

The truck is expected to be ready by the middle of November, Irish said.

