MONDAY, Nov. 18
LEWISTON — Finance Committee, 5:30 p.m. in the administrator’s conference room at City Hall.
LEWISTON — School Committee, 6 p.m., conference room, Dingley Building.
AUBURN — City Council workshop and meeting, 5:30 p.m. in the Council Chamber at Auburn Hall. Agenda includes first reading of proposed changes to the city’s Agriculture and Resource Protection zone.
TUESDAY, Nov. 19
AUBURN — Auburn Public Library board of trustees, 7:30 a.m. at the library, 49 Spring St.
AUBURN — Auburn Sewer District trustees, 4 p.m. at 268 Court St.
AUBURN — Conservation Commission, 6 p.m. in the Community Room at Auburn Hall.
LEWISTON — City Council workshop and meeting, 6 p.m. in the Council Chamber at City Hall.
WEDNESDAY, Nov. 20
AUBURN — Auburn Water District trustees, 4 p.m. at 268 Court St.
AUBURN — Androscoggin County Commission, 5:15 p.m., second floor, County Courthouse.
AUBURN — Public meeting to discuss highway improvements to Route 4 (the installation of a “jug handle turnaround”), 6 p.m. in the Community Room at Auburn Hall.
AUBURN — School Committee, 7 p.m., Council Chamber, Auburn Hall
THURSDAY, Nov. 21
AUBURN — L-A 911 Committee, 8 a.m. at 552 Minot Ave.
