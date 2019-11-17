MONDAY, Nov. 18

LEWISTON — Finance Committee, 5:30 p.m. in the administrator’s conference room at City Hall.

LEWISTON — School Committee, 6 p.m., conference room, Dingley Building.

AUBURN — City Council workshop and meeting, 5:30 p.m. in the Council Chamber at Auburn Hall. Agenda includes first reading of proposed changes to the city’s Agriculture and Resource Protection zone.

TUESDAY, Nov. 19

AUBURN — Auburn Public Library board of trustees, 7:30 a.m. at the library, 49 Spring St.

AUBURN — Auburn Sewer District trustees, 4 p.m. at 268 Court St.

AUBURN — Conservation Commission, 6 p.m. in the Community Room at Auburn Hall.

LEWISTON — City Council workshop and meeting, 6 p.m. in the Council Chamber at City Hall.

WEDNESDAY, Nov. 20

AUBURN — Auburn Water District trustees, 4 p.m. at 268 Court St.

AUBURN — Androscoggin County Commission, 5:15 p.m., second floor, County Courthouse.

AUBURN — Public meeting to discuss highway improvements to Route 4 (the installation of a “jug handle turnaround”), 6 p.m. in the Community Room at Auburn Hall.

AUBURN — School Committee, 7 p.m., Council Chamber, Auburn Hall

THURSDAY, Nov. 21

AUBURN — L-A 911 Committee, 8 a.m. at 552 Minot Ave.

