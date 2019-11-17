Willow Giasson, left, of Lewiston and Grace Davis of Poland dance to the music of the Mighty Folquemeisters at the Danville Junction Grange in Auburn on Sunday. Cindy Larock of Lewiston taught people how to contra and square dance while the fiddle music played. Money raised during the event helped with grange hall repairs, the Whiting Farm/John F. Murphy Homes and the youth music program of the Maine Folque Co-op. Giasson, 9, is a student at Farwell Elementary. Davis, 10, is a student at the Poland Community School. Daryn Slover/Sun Journal Buy this Photo
Franklin McAlister, 87, of Auburn ducks under the contra line while dancing to the music of the Mighty Folquemeisters at the Danville Junction Grange in Auburn on Sunday. Cindy Larock of Lewiston taught people how to contradance and square dance while the fiddle music played. Money raised during the event helped with grange hall repairs, the Whiting Farm/John F. Murphy Homes and the youth music program of the Maine Folque Co-op.
Elliott Gilg, left, of Gardiner, Gilg's brother Alden and Owen Kennedy of Winthrop perform with the Mighty Folquemeisters at the Danville Junction Grange in the Danville neighborhood of Auburn on Sunday. Daryn Slover/Sun Journal
Cindy Larock, far right, was the caller during Sunday's contra dance at the Danville Junction Grange in the Danville community of Auburn. Daryn Slover/Sun Journal
Kerstin Gilg of Gardiner and his son, Elliott, 7, dance to the music of the Mighty Folquemeisters at the Danville Junction Grange in Auburn on Sunday. Cindy Larock of Lewiston taught people how to contra and square dance while the fiddle music played. Money raised during the event helped with grange hall repairs, the Whiting Farm/John F. Murphy Homes and the youth music program of the Maine Folque Co-op. Daryn Slover/Sun Journal
Karen Hatch Gagne, right, of Sidney lines up for a square dance at the Danville Junction Grange in the Danville community of Auburn on Sunday. Hatch Gagne is the master of the grange. Daryn Slover/Sun Journal
The Danville Junction Grange was built in 1898. It is the last operating Grange hall in Auburn and Lewiston. Daryn Slover/Sun Journal