LEWISTON — Lewiston firefighters were able to extinguish a two-alarm house fire Sunday night.
The fire was reported about 8:30 p.m. at a Stewart Street home. The firefighters were able to get the fire under control but were putting out hot spots overnight, according to a fire department captain on duty.
Information on possible injuries or if anyone was at home when the fire broke out was unavailable.
This story will be updated.
