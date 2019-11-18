LEWISTON — Lewiston firefighters were able to extinguish a two-alarm house fire Sunday night.

The fire was reported about 8:30 p.m. at a Stewart Street home. The firefighters were able to get the fire under control but were putting out hot spots overnight, according to a fire department captain on duty.

Information on possible injuries or if anyone was at home when the fire broke out was unavailable.

This story will be updated.

