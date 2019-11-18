AUBURN — Fontaine Family – The Real Estate Leader has hired Dave Foster to work at its Auburn location.

Foster will specialize in process and negotiation with a singular focus on customer satisfaction. His broad experience in restaurant, retail and outside sales will bring a unique perspective to his clients. Foster will represent home buyers and home sellers in the Auburn/Lewiston and Saco/Biddeford areas.

Foster and his wife, Tricia, moved to the Auburn-Lewiston area in 2016 from Saco, where they raised two children. He is president of the Auburn-Lewiston Rotary Breakfast Club.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: