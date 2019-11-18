AUBURN — Fontaine Family – The Real Estate Leader has hired Dave Foster to work at its Auburn location.
Foster will specialize in process and negotiation with a singular focus on customer satisfaction. His broad experience in restaurant, retail and outside sales will bring a unique perspective to his clients. Foster will represent home buyers and home sellers in the Auburn/Lewiston and Saco/Biddeford areas.
Foster and his wife, Tricia, moved to the Auburn-Lewiston area in 2016 from Saco, where they raised two children. He is president of the Auburn-Lewiston Rotary Breakfast Club.
Comments are not available on this story.
filed under:
Related Stories
Latest Articles
-
Business
OTIS Federal Credit Union donates to school lunch programs, heating assistance
-
Boys' Basketball
Boys basketball: Edward Little coach Mike Adams’ heart is again in the right place
-
Boys' Hockey
Boys hockey: Hungry Blue Devils begin new season early
-
Business
Ready to ski? We’ve got you covered with opening dates and know-before-you gos
-
Lewiston-Auburn
Police log