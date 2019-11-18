RUMFORD — A fun holiday comedy that will get you into the Thanksgiving and Christmas season. “Mashed Potatoes and Davey,” written by Megan Orr and directed by Cindy Grassette, will be presented at 49 Franklin’s Mystic Theater on four dates: Nov. 29 and 30, and Dec. 6 and 7. All shows start at 7 p.m.

This year, in a stroke of good will, Mr. Masterson invites Davey Bryant over for Thanksgiving dinner. The Masterson kids are appalled; Davey, the biggest bully the kids at Faith Baptist Church have ever seen, is coming to eat at their house. Together, the four Masterson kids (and guests) hatch an anti-Davey campaign to get rid of the pest for good.

To add to the mayhem, Mrs. Masterson has been doing a little inviting — and matchmaking — of her own; the new, single youth pastor, Pastor Brian, as well as Erin Thompson, a young widow, and her two daughters will also be joining the festivities. But with three of the four young girls madly in love with Pastor Brian, bringing the pair together may be easier said than done. With falling bowls of mashed potatoes, invisible dogs, turkey costumes, slingshots and Pilgrims, one thing’s for certain — it’ll be a Thanksgiving no one will ever forget.

The play features Ayden Timberlake, Cody Smith, Sarahmarie Gervais, Virginia Owings, Brayden Duguay, Taylor Merrill, Emily Gilbert, Noah Prescott, Logan Graham, Liam Graham, Alana Gotto, Ridge Duguay, Aubree Gotto and Aiden Knox.

Tickets day of show are $15 each and special price advance tickets are $12 available downtown Rumford at All That Jazz and Bartash’s and online at www.49franklin.com Doors open at 5:30 p.m. for pub menu and cash bar before each show.

Photo taken by Scot Grassette: Ayden Timberlake as Davey admires a nice big bowl of “real” mashed potatoes.

