NEW GLOUCESTER — Resident Tamilyn Wayboer told selectmen Monday evening the recent resignation of nine veteran local fire and rescue members is devastating and needs to be addressed by the board.

“This is a leadership issue,” she said. “I’d appreciate the board looking into why we are losing veteran members and their knowledge. This is devastating and needs you to get to the root of what’s going on before you fix it.”

Wayboer, who is a member of the town Budget Committee, said interviews conducted by an impartial party are needed to get feedback from members and why they have left.

“We don’t have enough qualified drivers to respond,” she said. “We don’t have enough expertise because we let all those members walk away. We have to value those veterans and find out why they’re leaving.”

New Gloucester Fire/Rescue Chief Terry Martin said he has hired several new members who will require additional training. The command structure of the department is impacted by the departure of several top-ranked veteran members, he said and he would look into replacing those slots by January.

In other matters, the board agreed to hire Maine Municipal Association for $5,500 to launch a search for a new town manager to replace Carrie Castonguay who has resigned, effective Nov. 27.

Deputy Clerk Sharlene Meyers was named acting town manager.

The board voted 5-0 to retain former Selectmen Steve Libby, who served eight terms on the board, to develop the 2020-21 municipal and capital improvements budgets.

The board also voted to extend by 180 days a moratorium on solar power projects. The vote followed a public hearing.

