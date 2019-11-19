EDWARD LITTLE/LEAVITT/POLAND RED HORNETS

Coach: Dana Berube (third year)

Region: North

Last year’s results: 14-4-1, lost in regional semifinals.

Returning athletes: Seniors — Maranda Guimond (G), Cassady Bussiere (D), Isabel Berube (F); Juniors — Caroline Tracey (F), Jillian Bergeron (D), Abbie Kane (F); Sophomores — Eve Martineau (D), Sophia Castagna (D), Caroline Audette (F), Sophia Hartley (F), Molly Sirois (F).

Key loss: Taylor Cailler (F)

Promising newcomers: Sophomores — Megan Lachance (F), Audrey Day (F).

What to expect: Berube expects everyone in the North to still be chasing Lewiston and St. Dom’s, but the Red Hornets plan on being competitive both in the regular season and the playoffs.

LEWISTON BLUE DEVILS

Coach: Ron Dumont (12th year)

Region: North

Last year’s results: 20-1, lost in state championship game.

Returning athletes: Seniors — Camree St. Hilaire (G), Emily Anctil (F); Juniors — Madison Conley (F), Ariana Vallee (F), Brie Dube (F), Gemma Landry (F); Sophomores — Paige Pomerleau (D), Rebecca Lussier (F), Kristen Lachance (F), Lilly Gish (D), Charlotte Cloutier (D), Leah Landry (F).

Key losses: Katie Lemieux (F), Grace Dumond (D), Sara Robert (F).

Promising newcomers: Senior — Adri Roy (F); Freshmen — Bailee St. Hilaire (D), Ava Geoffrey (D), Alyssa Marcoux (F), Leah Dube (F), Kim Mclaughlin (D), Nadia Roy (D).

What to expect: The Blue Devils bring a lot of experience to the team this season, both in terms of high school ranks ice time and years playing hockey, so Dumont expects his team to be competitive in games against North rivals and crossover games with South opponents as well.

ST. DOM’S/WINTHROP/GRAY-NEW GLOUCESTER SAINTS

Coach: Paul Gosselin (eighth year)

Region: North

Last year’s results: 13-5-2, lost in regional final.

Returning athletes: Juniors — Giselle Ouellette (D), Mady Boulet (G), Taryn Cloutier (D), Emily Wallingford (F), Lucy Frenette (F), Hannah Kenney (F); Sophomores — Emma Roy (F), Bella Webster (F).

Key losses: Emma Theriault (D), Bugsy Hammerton (F), Addie Suckow (F), Avery Lutrzykowski (F).

Promising newcomers: Senior — Reese Duffy (F); Juniors — Madi Pelletier (F), Autumn Clark (F), Abbie Ross (F); Sophomore — West Duffy (F); Freshmen — Lily Beauchesne (D), Maddie Weymouth (D), Bella Pelletier (F), Avery Haskins (F).

What to expect: The addition of Winthrop and Gray-New Gloucester players to the program means a bigger roster, which Gosselin said should assist in providing another competitive season for the Saints.

