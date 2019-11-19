RICHMOND — Richmond police charged a Sabattus man in relation to a burglary at A&W Auto Sales and Service on Route 201 last week.

Police Officer Chris Giles said someone broke a window to get in the building overnight and took inspection stickers, a catalytic converter and other miscellaneous items including LED flashlights. The burglary was discovered by the business owner on Wednesday morning.

Giles said on Thursday, Richmond police summonsed Jeremy St. Hilaire, 35, of Sabattus. He was charged with felony burglary as well as theft and criminal mischief, both misdemeanors.

The same night, Roy’s Auto and Tire Sales on Main Street in Bowdoin was broken into, according to the Sagadahoc County Sheriff’s Office. Chief Deputy Brett Strout said a safe as stolen along with some inspection certificates and cash. The burglary was also discovered by employees Wednesday morning.

Giles said the safe was recovered from a river in Wales with some of the owner’s personal items.

Strout said last week that investigators believed the two burglaries were related.

“It was confirmed that it was connected,” Giles said Monday.

The sheriff’s office also charged St. Hilaire with burglary and theft, he said.

Giles said St. Hilaire is scheduled to appear in West Bath District Court on Feb. 11, 2020.

