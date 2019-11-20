Museum of Art student education assistants will lead a weekend program for all ages, including a discussion of works on view and a related hands-on activity at 10 a.m. on Saturday, Nov. 23, at the Bowdoin College Museum of Art. The event is free and open to the public. The Bowdoin College Museum of Art is located at 9400 College Station, Brunswick. For more information, call (207) 725-3275 or visit bowdoin.edu/art-museum.
