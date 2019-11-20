DEAR SUN SPOTS: I am hoping you have names of someone in your Rolodex or someone who will read this and be able to help. I’m looking for a beautician who will go to a private home in Auburn to give a shampoo and set to an elderly lady. We can provide the hair dryer. Please contact me at 786-7418.

— Dot, Auburn

ANSWER: The two names I have in my Rolodex are Linda Therrien (576-3081) and Lynn Eberhard (782-1271 and 754-9805-cell). SeniorsPlus in Lewiston may also have a current list of hair care providers. You can contact the center from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday at 795-4010. Meanwhile, if you are a hairdresser or know someone who provides this service in the Auburn area, please write to Sun Spots so we can share the information.

DEAR SUN SPOTS: The nonprofit Tommy’s Feral Felines Friends is looking for people who love to bake for a cause. We need help saving the lives of many unloved, unwanted and forgotten feral kitties. Tommy’s Feral Feline Friends would greatly appreciate any and all support. This has been our worst year in all my years of rescuing. All funding has been exhausted.

We are hosting its annual fundraiser, the 2019 Christmas Bake Sale and Bottle Drive, on Dec. 21 and 22 at Sabattus Street Storage (1434 Sabattus St., Lewiston) in the old office. We are asking all area bakers to donate something delicious for our special event.

Please join us to help make this Christmas a very special one for Tommy’s kitties. Your baked goods, bottle donations, and financial donations will help us continue to save the lives of the forgotten feral cat colonies. You may have seen these cats as they cross our paths every day.

For the past 41 years, we have been on a mission to save them, and with your help and support, Tommy’s Feral Feline Friends can continue. Monetary donations are always appreciated and can be sent to Tommy’s Feral Feline Friends, P. O. Box 274, Greene, ME 04236 or to PayPal at http://tommysferalfelinefriends.com/donate/ .

For more information, please contact me at [email protected].

Thank you so much for your support and generosity.

— Norm, Greene

ANSWER: This is an organization that tugs at my heartstrings. Please contribute with brownies, bottles, change or however you can.

DEAR SUN SPOTS: A few weeks back I sent a request to Sun Spots (published on Oct. 28) looking for a mannequin to borrow for the American Legion Auxiliary 100th birthday display that Unit 68 wanted to do before the Veterans’ Day service in Locke Mills.

I received a call the same day the request came out in the newspaper from a person (who turned out to be someone I knew) that helped out at Hebron Academy. We ended up with two mannequins that worked out really well for different capes that were displayed. Thank you to Hebron Academy for lending them and to Sun Spots.

— Hazel, Norway

ANSWER: I love to hear the end of the story! I’m so glad this worked out for you. Sun Spots is definitely the place to find people, places, things and answers.

