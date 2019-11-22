DEAR SUN SPOTS: The West Auburn Congregational Church would like to thank Charles Marshall and wish him well upon his retirement after 75 years as our minister of music. We would also like to introduce Ryan Slocum as our new organist. Please join us to welcome Ryan at our Sunday services from 9-10 a.m. with Rev. John Williams.

On Saturday, Nov. 23, we will hold our Harvest Supper from 4:30-6 p.m. Our Christmas Pageant will be Sunday, Dec. 22, at 4 p.m., and the Christmas Eve service will be on Tuesday, Dec. 24, at 4 p.m.

The church choir will be singing throughout the Thanksgiving and Christmas season.

— Donna, no town

ANSWER: Thank you for letting Sun Spots readers know that Charles is retiring. That is a very long career serving the church. I can’t help but wonder if this fact should go in the Guinness Book of World Records! For those of you who want to participate in the holiday festivities, the church is at 811 West Auburn Rd in Auburn.

DEAR SUN SPOTS: SHAREcenter has secured a much larger space so now we can easily accommodate furniture donations. We have also taken on some newer members who have more than just office furniture needs. We are getting requests for bed frames and household furniture, and still continue to accept office furniture and supplies.

It’s that time of year where children and adult members are in need of warm outerwear. We are accepting clean, gently-used mittens, jackets, snow pants and other warm clothing items. Our new additional location is in the Martel school building at 880 Lisbon St. in Lewiston. We are also still at 33 Industry Road in Auburn and at 376 Republic Drive in Topsham. If anyone has larger donations such as furniture, please contact the Auburn SHAREcenter at 333-6671 or send a private message on Facebook in advance to make plans for drop-off. Thanks as always for all your help and support.

— Lisa, director, no town

ANSWER: The SHAREcenter is a nonprofit program that collects tons of materials from business and industry for reuse by schools and educational programs. If you are involved in education and want to be a member, call Lisa for a tour and more information.

Their Facebook page at SHAREcenter Auburn offers really great ideas to upcycle all kinds of things and I’ve gotten many good ideas from following along. All locations of the Center are closed Thanksgiving week.

DEAR SUN SPOTS: Last Sunday I went to the Sabattus Street Hannaford to purchase a newspaper. While I was at the checkout, I realized I didn’t have enough change on me and was 17 cents short. The lady at the register said to come back later, but I told her I needed the paper right away. A very kind gentleman behind me heard me and paid the 17 cents. I want to thank him very much. It’s so nice to have Good Samaritans out there. I was so grateful.

— No name, Lewiston

ANSWER: It’s the little everyday acts of kindness that matter. Be aware of everyone around you and help whenever you can.

