BUCKSPORT — A Bucksport woman who went missing after a fire at her home Nov. 11 was located Tuesday and arrested on a charge of arson.

Aza Jerome, 56, was booked into Hancock County Jail Tuesday night, according to jail records.

After an extensive search, Jerome was found at the Craig Brook National Fish Hatchery in Orland Tuesday. She was taken to Eastern Maine Medical Center for an evaluation and released.

“It is unclear where she had been staying in her week-long absence,” according to Maine Public Safety spokesman Steve McCausland, “but likely she had sought shelter in some buildings in the area. The fish hatchery is 12 miles from her home on Town Farm Road in Bucksport.”

Jerome was charged with arson after being released from the hospital Tuesday, according to the State Fire Marshal’s Office.

She went missing the same day her Town Farm Road home was badly damaged by fire.

Fire investigators say the fire caused $50,000 in damage to the house.

“Fire investigators say the fire was set inside the home and a second fire was set in a shed on the property,” according to McCausland.

During the search, police advised that Jerome is a native of Ukraine and does not speak fluent English.

Deputy Police Chief David Winchester said hunters thought they saw Jerome near Great Pond Mountain in Orland on Monday.

The hunters had a brief interaction with the woman and then she left.

“A fairly lengthy search ensued,” Winchester said. That included a search from the air via a helicopter as well as a police dog. “She was not located.”

Prior to Jerome being found, Sgt. Joel Davis, an investigator from the fire marshal’s office, said Tuesday that investigators would not be able to determine the fire’s cause until they spoke with Jerome.

Last week, at the scene of the fire, Jerome’s husband, Timothy Jerome, 61, was arrested on charges of refusing to submit to arrest and obstructing government administration. He is free on bail.

The American featured Jerome in a story in April of 2018 when she taught a class in Ukrainian cooking at the RSU 25 Adult Education Center.

According to that report, the couple was married in 2013 after a long-distance courtship. Jerome moved to Bucksport full time after the wedding.

