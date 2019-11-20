PARIS — Directors of SAD 17 were told Tuesday that leaking oil-fired boilers at Otisfield Community School failed a recent inspection and need to be replaced at a cost of $113,000.

Director Lewis Williams of Hebron, chairman of the board’s Operations Committee, said the two boilers are still operating safely.

They were slated for replacement this school year, but were cut from the budget.

The units and oil tanks are about 30 years old and will be replaced with a propane gas system, Williams said. The committee will recommend how to finance the system next month.

In other business at the meeting at the superintendent’s office, directors voted to purchase a trailerload of paper from W.B. Mason, a transaction that is done twice a year. The quoted price is $23.87 per case, which is about 11% less than last April.

Following their 10-minute open session, directors voted to go behind closed doors to discuss expulsion of a student.

