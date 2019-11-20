OXFORD

Selectmen’s Meeting

Nov. 21, 2019

5:00 p.m.

AGENDA

Call to order and flag salute – Chairman Scott Hunter will preside.

5:00 p.m. Executive Session M.R.S.A. title 1 § 405(6)(E)-Discussion of a legal matter with William Newcomb and Butch Asselin in attendance.

Executive Session M.R.S.A. Title 1, § 405(6) D: to enter into Executive Session with the Town Manager for the purpose of discussing labor contract proposals where premature disclosure of the information would prejudice the position of the Town.

6:00 p.m. Regular Meeting resumes

Action on minutes

-Action on minutes dated November 7, 2019.

Adjustments to Agenda –

Public Comments – Please state your name and Town that you are from for the record

Old Business

-Review of the Pay Raise Policy.

New Business

-To accept the resignation of Ed Knightly from the Board of Selectmen.

-To appoint a Vice-Chairman of the Board of Selectmen.

-Discussion and Decision on filling the Board Vacancy.

-Update from Jeff Stern, Androscoggin River Watershed Council, on the Rabbit Valley Road soil erosion project.

-Presentation of Findings on the Welchville Dam water level study results by Dave Cloutier of VHB, Inc.

-Chief Hewey – update on Fire/Rescue department.

-Review the Safety, Health and Loss Control Policy.

-Discussion and decision to authorize the town manager to sign the maintenance agreement with RealTerm Energy.

-To accept a donation from Joyce and Bernard Reiner to 85-01-85-11 Keep Oxford Warm.

-Discussion and decision on a policy to allow contractors to access the town’s sand and salt stockpile.

Town Manager’s report

Selectmen’s items

Sign warrants 62, 63, 64, 65, 66, 67

Adjournment

