OXFORD
Selectmen’s Meeting
Nov. 21, 2019
5:00 p.m.
AGENDA
Call to order and flag salute – Chairman Scott Hunter will preside.
5:00 p.m. Executive Session M.R.S.A. title 1 § 405(6)(E)-Discussion of a legal matter with William Newcomb and Butch Asselin in attendance.
Executive Session M.R.S.A. Title 1, § 405(6) D: to enter into Executive Session with the Town Manager for the purpose of discussing labor contract proposals where premature disclosure of the information would prejudice the position of the Town.
6:00 p.m. Regular Meeting resumes
Action on minutes
-Action on minutes dated November 7, 2019.
Adjustments to Agenda –
Public Comments – Please state your name and Town that you are from for the record
Old Business
-Review of the Pay Raise Policy.
New Business
-To accept the resignation of Ed Knightly from the Board of Selectmen.
-To appoint a Vice-Chairman of the Board of Selectmen.
-Discussion and Decision on filling the Board Vacancy.
-Update from Jeff Stern, Androscoggin River Watershed Council, on the Rabbit Valley Road soil erosion project.
-Presentation of Findings on the Welchville Dam water level study results by Dave Cloutier of VHB, Inc.
-Chief Hewey – update on Fire/Rescue department.
-Review the Safety, Health and Loss Control Policy.
-Discussion and decision to authorize the town manager to sign the maintenance agreement with RealTerm Energy.
-To accept a donation from Joyce and Bernard Reiner to 85-01-85-11 Keep Oxford Warm.
-Discussion and decision on a policy to allow contractors to access the town’s sand and salt stockpile.
Town Manager’s report
Selectmen’s items
Sign warrants 62, 63, 64, 65, 66, 67
Adjournment
