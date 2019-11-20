JAY — Students at Spruce Mountain Elementary School shared lunch with the veterans in their lives Friday, Nov. 15 in honor of Veterans Day.

Students and veterans sat at tables covered in patriotic colored tablecloths. Thank you notes written by students were scattered on each table.

“Thank you for serving our country and protecting me my family friends and everyone else and fighting for our rights your a real hero,” wrote Amelia Holland.

“Dear veteran, Thank you for your service our country is free because of you I am eternally grateful and now I can be free I am very happy that you saved our country I like the fact that your a hero and I like being free,’ Maddy Morrell wrote.

Third grader Audriaunna Williams of Livermore Falls had lunch with her aunt Jazzmin Jewell of Jay. A Navy veteran ballcap was laid on the table between them.

“Audriaunna’s great-grandpa, Wallace Williams, passed away a few years ago,” said Jewell. “She knew the lunch was coming up and was having a difficult time with it.”

The two decided having the hat present during the lunch would be a wonderful way to honor their veteran.

“He was the last one to wear it,” Jewell said.

Army veteran M. Mike Wilson of Rumford and her service dog, Sarge, had lunch with her great-nephews Chase Rocque, third grade, and Hunter Rocque, fifth grade, of Jay.

Wilson said she looked forward to the lunches. She used to split the lunch duty with her late father, also a veteran.

“When he was alive, we would split it up and each of us would have lunch with one of the boys. Last year was the first year I had lunch with both kids,” she said. “This is just awesome. I really enjoy this.”

« Previous

Next »